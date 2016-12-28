版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Westmoreland Coal says entered into substitute energy purchase agreement on Dec 21

Dec 28 Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland Coal - on Dec 21, 2016, co, via its Westmoreland partners subsidiary, entered into a substitute energy purchase agreement

* Westmoreland Coal - agreement to sell exclusively to Dominion North Carolina Power all of facility's net electrical output,dependable capacity from facility

* Westmoreland Coal - agreement amends consolidated power purchase and operating agreement for roanoke valley units 1 and 2 with Virginia Electric and Power Co Source text: (bit.ly/2hxlqq3) Further company coverage:
