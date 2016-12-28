版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Everi Holdings says unit entered into fifth amendment to contract cash solutions agreement - SEC filing

Dec 28 Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi Holdings Inc- on December 21, 2016, co's unit entered into a fifth amendment to contract cash solutions agreement- SEC filing

* Everi Holdings Inc - amendment extends expiration date of agreement from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2i8KwdS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐