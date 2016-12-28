版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Marin Software, unit terminate certain second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

Dec 28 Marin Software Inc

* Marin Software - co, unit terminated that certain second amended and restated loan and security agreement dated July 23, 2015 - SEC filing

* Loan agreement was terminated because Marin Software determined loan agreement was no longer necessary Source text: (bit.ly/2hOCy6s) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐