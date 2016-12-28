版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources to pay $1.12 mln to BW Energy Gabon if sale and purchase agreement is terminated

Dec 28 Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest Natural Resources - if sale and purchase agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, company must pay a termination fee of $1.12 million

* Harvest Natural Resources- if unit terminates under certain circumstances, purchaser must pay unit $2.5 million escrow amount, any accrued interest Source text: (bit.ly/2i8MZos) Further company coverage:
