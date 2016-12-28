版本:
BRIEF-Versartis enters commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals

Dec 28 Versartis Inc

* Versartis - Initial term of agreement continues for period of 8 years, after initial term, agreement will automatically renew for periods of 3 years each

* Says on Dec 21, co entered into a commercial supply agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH

* Versartis Inc says pursuant to agreement co engaged Boehringer as a contract manufacturer to manufacture bulk drug substance for co's somavaratan (VRS-317) Source text: (bit.ly/2i8Skfr) Further company coverage:
