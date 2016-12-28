版本:
2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-Isoray says unit entered into Addendum No. 1 to its supply contract with JSC Isotope - SEC filing

Dec 28 Isoray

* Isoray - unit to buy Cesium-131 sold by JSC Isotope within time periods specified, through Dec 31, 2017 rather than March 31, 2017

* On Dec 22, 2016, co's unit entered into Addendum No. 1 to its supply contract with open joint stock company JSC Isotope - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hOx7V5) Further company coverage:
