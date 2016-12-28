版本:
BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels amends the Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Dec 28 Aspen Aerogels Inc

* Aspen Aerogels - pursuant to present amendment, credit facility's maturity date is extended to January 29, 2017 and a financial covenant is modified

* Aspen Aerogels - amended amended and restated loan and security agreement which was previously effective from August 31, 2014 to Dec 29 Source text: (bit.ly/2ifhLtS) Further company coverage:
