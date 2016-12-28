BRIEF-Prestige Brands to sell E.P.T brand to Nutrition & Fitness Inc - SEC filing

Dec 28 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* On December 28, 2016, co announced sale of its E.P.T (reg) brand to Nutrition & Fitness, Inc - SEC filing

* Prestige Brands Holdings - estimates will record net loss on sale of E.P.T.(reg) between $5.0-$7.5 million subject to finalizing intangible calculations,taxes Source text: (bit.ly/2hu36wi) Further company coverage: