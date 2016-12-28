版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Santander Mexico files for offering of $500 million 8.500% perpetual subordinated convertible additional tier 1 capital notes

Dec 28 Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico Sab De Cv

* Santander Mexico files for offering of $500 million 8.500% perpetual subordinated non-preferred contingent convertible additional tier 1 capital notes Source text: (bit.ly/2ifqpZz) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐