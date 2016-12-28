版本:
BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network, unit enter lawsuit settlement agreement with LinkedIn

Dec 28 Professional Diversity Network Inc

* Professional Diversity Network - co and unit entered settlement agreement with LinkedIn to settle lawsuit LinkedIn filed against NAPW and co

* Parties to settlement have agreed to keep terms of settlement agreement confidential Source text: (bit.ly/2irPRuw) Further company coverage:
