版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint announces commitment to create or bring back to America 5,000 jobs

Dec 28 Sprint Corp

* Sprint announces commitment to create or bring back to America 5,000 jobs

* "anticipates these jobs will support a variety of functions across organization including its customer care and sales teams"

* Expects to fulfill this commitment by end of its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐