2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-Avista receives approval of the all-party settlement in Idaho electric rate case

Dec 28 Avista Corp

* Avista Corp - new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017

* Approved rates are designed to increase annual electric revenues by $6.3 million, or 2.5 percent

* Avista receives approval of the all-party settlement in Idaho electric rate case

* Avista Corp -approval from Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC ) on all-party settlement filed on Oct 24, concluding co's electric rate request filed May 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
