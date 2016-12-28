BRIEF-Avista receives approval of the all-party settlement in Idaho electric rate case

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
Dec 28 Avista Corp
* Avista Corp - new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017
* Approved rates are designed to increase annual electric revenues by $6.3 million, or 2.5 percent
* Avista receives approval of the all-party settlement in Idaho electric rate case
* Avista Corp -approval from Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC ) on all-party settlement filed on Oct 24, concluding co's electric rate request filed May 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)