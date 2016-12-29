版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals says entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement dated May 11

Dec 29 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-amendment allowed to exchange $3 million principal balance convertible note dated Jan 22, 2016 for $3 million term loan-sec filing

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals- on Dec 27 co entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement dated May 11, 2015-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hza1G5 Further company coverage:
