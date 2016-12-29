BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals says entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement dated May 11

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-amendment allowed to exchange $3 million principal balance convertible note dated Jan 22, 2016 for $3 million term loan-sec filing
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals- on Dec 27 co entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement dated May 11, 2015-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hza1G5 Further company coverage:
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)