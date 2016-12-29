版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Skyline Medical receives requested extension from NASDAQ panel

Dec 29 Skyline Medical Inc :

* Skyline Medical - NASDAQ hearings panel has granted company's request for continued listing on NASDAQ pursuant to an extension through April 11, 2017

* Extension through April 11, 2017 to evidence compliance with $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement

* Skyline Medical receives requested extension from nasdaq panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
