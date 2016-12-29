BRIEF-Intrexon reports a special stock dividend of 53.3 mln shares of Aquabounty Technologies

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Intrexon Corp
* Intrexon Corp - following distribution, Intrexon will continue to hold a majority of aquabounty's outstanding common stock
* Distribution is expected to be made on January 18, 2017
* Intrexon announces a special stock dividend of shares of Aquabounty Technologies
* Announced a special stock dividend of 53.3 million shares of common stock of Aquabounty Technologies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
