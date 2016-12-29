版本:
BRIEF-Intrexon reports a special stock dividend of 53.3 mln shares of Aquabounty Technologies

Dec 29 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon Corp - following distribution, Intrexon will continue to hold a majority of aquabounty's outstanding common stock

* Distribution is expected to be made on January 18, 2017

* Intrexon announces a special stock dividend of shares of Aquabounty Technologies

* Announced a special stock dividend of 53.3 million shares of common stock of Aquabounty Technologies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
