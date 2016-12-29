BRIEF-Intrexon reports a special stock dividend of 53.3 mln shares of Aquabounty Technologies

Dec 29 Intrexon Corp

* Announced a special stock dividend of 53.3 million shares of common stock of Aquabounty Technologies Inc