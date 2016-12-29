版本:
BRIEF-Navient Corp's amendment of agreements for navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $512 mln

Dec 29 Navient Corp :

* Navient Corp- amendment of agreements for navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $512 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans

* Navient Corp-amendments extended final maturity date on a6 tranche of slc student loan trust 2006-1,b tranche of slm student loan trust 2005-4 to 2055 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
