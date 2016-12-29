版本:
BRIEF-Pultegroup Inc entered into fourth amendment to master repurchase agreement

Dec 29 Pultegroup Inc :

* Pultegroup inc - amendment increases maximum aggregate commitment amount from $300 million to $360 million from december 27, 2016 through january 12, 2017

* Pultegroup inc - unit entered into fourth amendment to its amended and restated master repurchase agreement with comerica bank Source text bit.ly/2hzeZTg Further company coverage:
