BRIEF-Zumtobel ordered to pay former distributor Lledo 7.1 mln eur in damages

Dec 29 Zumtobel Group Ag
* Says as expected, tribunal granted former Spanish
distributor Lledó damages for Zumtobel's early termination of
agreement in amount of eur 933,681.30 ( respective provision
currently amounts to eur 1.3 million)
* Says tribunal also granted to Lledó a post-contractual
indemnity of eur 6.2 million, on basis of a highly questionable
legal argument, which naturally was not expected
* Says liability in connection with this arbitral award will
be booked as special effect and has no impact on Zumtobel
group's existing guidance with respect to forecast for adjusted
group EBIT for 2016/17 financial year
* Says no promising legal recourse is possible against this
arbitral award
