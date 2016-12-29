BRIEF-Amyris agrees debt exchange to extend maturities to 2019

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Amyris Inc :
* Amyris agrees debt exchange to extend maturities to 2019
* Amyris - signed definitive agreement to exchange $15.3 million of 3 pct notes due march 2017 into co's existing 9.5 pct notes due april 2019
* In addition,senior secured debt held by stegodon corporation totaling $28.6 million, due feb 2017, will be extended to october 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
