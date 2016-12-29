版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Enwave reports agreement with Bonduelle to improve REV production capacity

Dec 29 Enwave Corp :

* Enwave- been contracted by Bonduelle, licensee of co's Radiant Energy Vacuum Technology, to increase productivity of Bonduelle's 120kw revenue machinery

* Enwave announces agreement with bonduelle to improve REV(TM) production capacity and to further enhance the flavor for inflavor vegetables

* Enwave Corp - Bonduelle will compensate Enwave for completion of improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐