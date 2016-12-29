版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Colony Capital declares pro rata dividend

Dec 29 Colony Capital Inc

* Colony capital declares pro rata dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger

* Colony capital inc says pro rata dividend will be $0.004444 per share of common stock per day

* Colony capital inc says merger is expected to close on january 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐