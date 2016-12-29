版本:
BRIEF-Galectin therapeutics announces $4 mln in new equity financing

Dec 29 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :

* Galectin Therapeutics announces $4 million in new equity financings

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- Top-line data readout of nash-cx trial remains on track for December, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
