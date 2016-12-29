版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry expects to re-commence quarterly conference calls throughout year for 2017

Dec 29 Kingold Jewelry Inc

* "Expect to re-commence quarterly conference calls throughout year" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
