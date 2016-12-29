版本:
BRIEF-Pareteum says on Dec 27, unit entered into amended and restated credit agreement -SEC filing

Dec 29 Pareteum Corp -

* Pareteum Corp- On December 27, Elephant Talk Europe Holding, a unit of co, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ic6yw5) Further company coverage:
