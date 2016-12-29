版本:
BRIEF-Supercom subsidiary Safend received Q4 bookings totaling more than $1.4 mln

Dec 29 Supercom Ltd

* Subsidiary Safend received Q4 bookings totaling more than $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
