公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 8.2 pct passive stake in US Energy Corp

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* CVI Investments reports 8.2 pct passive stake in US Energy Corp as of Dec 16 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ibZNKS) Further company coverage:
