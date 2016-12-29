BRIEF-Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 mln in financing

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
* Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 million via issue of securities that include equity, option, warrant - SEC filing
* Key Energy Services makes the disclosure via a FORM D filing with the U.S. SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2iIS6ZQ)
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)