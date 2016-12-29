版本:
BRIEF-Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 mln in financing

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 million via issue of securities that include equity, option, warrant - SEC filing

* Key Energy Services makes the disclosure via a FORM D filing with the U.S. SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2iIS6ZQ)
