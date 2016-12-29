版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Hope Bancorp announces phase II branch consolidation plan

Dec 29 Hope Bancorp Inc :

* Hope Bancorp announces phase II branch consolidation plan

* Hope Bancorp -expects one-time pre-tax charges related to second phase of branch consolidations to total about $1.2 million and be incurred by first half of 2017

* Projected savings are anticipated to be approximately $5 million pre-tax on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐