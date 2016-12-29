版本:
BRIEF-Swift Transportation says compensation committee of board approved new compensation package for Richard Stocking, co's president, CEO

Dec 29 Swift Transportation Co

* Swift Transportation says on December 22, 2016, compensation committee of board approved new compensation package for Richard Stocking, co's president, CEO

* CEO Richard Stocking will receive an annual base salary of $650,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
