BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says entered into credit, security and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

Dec 29 Wright Medical Group Nv

* Credit, security and guaranty agreement provides for a $150.0 million senior secured asset based line of credit

* Wright Medical Group NV - on Dec 23, co entered into a credit, security and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

* Wright Medical Group NV - abl facility may be increased by up to $100 million upon borrowers' request Source text: (bit.ly/2hxd1ku) Further company coverage:
