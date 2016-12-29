BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says entered into credit, security and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Credit, security and guaranty agreement provides for a $150.0 million senior secured asset based line of credit
* Wright Medical Group NV - on Dec 23, co entered into a credit, security and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wright Medical Group NV - abl facility may be increased by up to $100 million upon borrowers' request Source text: (bit.ly/2hxd1ku) Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
