BRIEF-PICO Holdings to sell 50,000 additional long term storage credits in Arizona

Dec 29 PICO Holdings Inc

* PICO Holdings, Inc. announces an agreement for the sale of 50,000 additional long term storage credits in Arizona for gross proceeds of $12.5 million

* PICO Holdings Inc - deal for $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
