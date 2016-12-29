版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-EnteroMedics updates on offering of Class A and Class B units

Dec 29 Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics Inc says it is offering 873,008 Class A units consisting of shares of common stock and warrants - SEC filing

* Enteromedics Inc says it is also offering 3.3 million Class B units consisting of Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants Source text: (bit.ly/2hAavvA) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐