BRIEF-EnteroMedics updates on offering of Class A and Class B units

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Enteromedics Inc
* Enteromedics Inc says it is offering 873,008 Class A units consisting of shares of common stock and warrants - SEC filing
* Enteromedics Inc says it is also offering 3.3 million Class B units consisting of Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants Source text: (bit.ly/2hAavvA) Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
