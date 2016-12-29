版本:
BRIEF-Aquila Resources says gets mine and air permits for back forty project in Michigan

Dec 29 Aquila Resources Inc :

* Aquila resources issued mine and air permits for its back forty project in the state of Michigan

* Received two final permits from Michigan department of environmental quality for its zinc-and gold-rich back forty project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
