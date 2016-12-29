版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls about 9,900 Sportsman 570 ATVs due to fire hazard

Dec 29 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 9,900 Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves model year 2014 through 2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 model ATVs and model year 2017 Sportsman 570 6x6 model ATVs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐