BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $43.1 mln in structured credit risk debt notes

Dec 29 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices $43.1 million in structured credit risk debt notes

* Freddie Mac says the $43.1 million in structured credit risk notes are expected to settle on or around December 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
