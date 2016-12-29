版本:
BRIEF-Blacksteel Energy announces warrant extension

Dec 29 Blacksteel Energy Inc :

* Blacksteel Energy Inc. announces warrant extension

* Received approval from TSX Venture Exchange to extend expiry term of 5.1 million share purchase warrants issued in 2013 private placement

* New expiry date of warrants is June 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
