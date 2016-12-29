版本:
BRIEF-Curtis Bartley Church says sells 468,487 shares in Azarga Uranium

Dec 29 Curtis Bartley Church:

* Disposed of 468,487 shares in Azarga Uranium Corp on Dec. 9 2016

* Church's holding of common shares decreased from 7.9 million to 7.4 million in Azarga Uranium Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
