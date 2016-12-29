版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines facilities maintenance technicians reject tentative agreement

Dec 29 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines facilities maintenance technicians reject tentative agreement

* Facilities maintenance technicians have rejected tentative agreement negotiators reached in late October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
