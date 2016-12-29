版本:
BRIEF-Mercury General says enters fifth amendment to credit agreement

Dec 29 Mercury General Corp :

* On Dec 28, 2016, co,Mercury Casualty Company entered into a fifth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement

* fifth amendment to credit agreement extends maturity date of loan to December 3, 2018 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2hzNAke Further company coverage:
