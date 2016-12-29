BRIEF-Mercury General says enters fifth amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Mercury General Corp :
* On Dec 28, 2016, co,Mercury Casualty Company entered into a fifth amendment agreement to existing credit agreement
* fifth amendment to credit agreement extends maturity date of loan to December 3, 2018 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2hzNAke Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
