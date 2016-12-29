版本:
BRIEF-Stonepine Capital Management reports 6.4 pct passive stake in Ophthotech Corp

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* Stonepine Capital Management Llc - reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp as of Dec 19 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2hA5aEu Further company coverage:
