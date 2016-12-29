版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-BB Biotech AG reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Macrogenics Inc

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* BB Biotech AG - reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Macrogenics Inc as of Dec 28 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2iK1MXK Further company coverage:
