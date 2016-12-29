BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp - unaudited interim, audited annual financial statements for fiscal years ended Sept. 30, 2014 should not be relied upon

Dec 29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - investors should no
longer rely upon preliminary earnings release for quarterly
period ended September 30, 2016
* Citizens Community Bancorp - determined certain
professional and other expense accrual items were overstated
during fiscal years ended Sept 30, 2014, 2015
* Citizens Community Bancorp- disclosure controls,
procedures were not effective as of Sept 30 because of material
weakness in evaluation of expense accruals
* Citizens Community Bancorp- may determine to take
additional measures to address control deficiencies or determine
to modify certain of remediation measures
* Citizens Community Bancorp - unaudited interim, audited
annual financial statements for fiscal years ended September 30,
2014 should not be relied upon
* Citizens Community Bancorp- unaudited interim financial
statements for qtrly periods ended Dec 31, 2015, march 31, 2016,
June 30, 2016 should not be relied upon
* Citizens Community Bancorp- financial statements shouldn't
be relied upon due to errors related to accrual for professional
expenses for restated periods
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - has begun to remediate
material weakness
