BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement

Dec 29 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion Energy Systems says on Dec 27, co, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement, dated as of Feb 6, 2015 - SEC filing

* Orion Energy Systems says first amendment amended existing credit agreement to extend maturity date thereunder from February 6, 2018 to February 6, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: