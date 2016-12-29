BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Orion Energy Systems Inc
* Orion Energy Systems says on Dec 27, co, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement, dated as of Feb 6, 2015 - SEC filing
* Orion Energy Systems says first amendment amended existing credit agreement to extend maturity date thereunder from February 6, 2018 to February 6, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
