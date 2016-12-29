版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement

Dec 29 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion Energy Systems says on Dec 27, co, units entered into amendment to existing credit and security agreement, dated as of Feb 6, 2015 - SEC filing

* Orion Energy Systems says first amendment amended existing credit agreement to extend maturity date thereunder from February 6, 2018 to February 6, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐