公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-TransUnion says agreed to settle with CFPB on Dec 22 - SEC filing

Dec 29 TransUnion

* TransUnion - on December 22, 2016, agreed to settle with consumer financial protection bureau - SEC filing

* TransUnion - will incur a one-time charge of approximately $19.4 million in Q4 of 2016 relating to the settlement Source text: (bit.ly/2hA5Qd9) Further company coverage:
