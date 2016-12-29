版本:
BRIEF-United States Steel announces third-party iron ore pellet sales agreements

Dec 29 United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel announces third-party iron ore pellet sales agreements

* United States Steel Corp - employee callbacks at Keetac will begin in early January 2017, and company anticipates production will begin in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
