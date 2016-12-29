BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says expects restructuring costs of about $0.4 mln

Dec 29 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - company expects all restructuring
costs relating to workforce reduction to be paid in Q4 of 2016
or Q1 of 2017
* Mast Therapeutics- in Dec co committed to additional
reduction in workforce, commenced notification of affected
employees, completed workforce reduction
* Mast Therapeutics - co estimates that it will incur
restructuring costs related to the additional workforce
reduction totaling approximately $0.4 million
