2016年 12月 30日

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says expects restructuring costs of about $0.4 mln

Dec 29 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - company expects all restructuring costs relating to workforce reduction to be paid in Q4 of 2016 or Q1 of 2017

* Mast Therapeutics- in Dec co committed to additional reduction in workforce, commenced notification of affected employees, completed workforce reduction

* Mast Therapeutics - co estimates that it will incur restructuring costs related to the additional workforce reduction totaling approximately $0.4 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hxsrFw) Further company coverage:
