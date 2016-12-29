BRIEF-Gulfport Energy appoints Keri Crowell CFO effective Jan 4

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
Dec 29 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy - on December 29, 2016 board appointed Keri Crowell, chief accounting officer, as CFO, effective as of January 4, 2017
* Gulfport Energy - on December 22, 2016, Aaron Gaydosik, CFO , notified us that he is resigning from this position, effective January 4, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hxqMQv) Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
