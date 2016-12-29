版本:
2016年 12月 30日

BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant, some units enter amendment to primary credit facility - SEC filing

Dec 29 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings - amendment reduces development line of credit to $5 million, extends its maturity by one year to June 29, 2018

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc - on Dec 23, co, certain of its units entered into amendment to company's primary credit facility - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hRXae5) Further company coverage:
