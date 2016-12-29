版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 07:07 BJT

BRIEF-China E-Learning Group entered into agreement with Joyful Area Worldwide

Dec 30 China E-learning Group Ltd

* Purchaser and vendor entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$157.5 million

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to dispose of target interest

* Vendor is Joyful Area Worldwide Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐