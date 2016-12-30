版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of Yidian

Dec 30 Phoenix New Media Ltd :

* Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of yidian

* Phoenix New Media - has agreed to exercise its right to convert us$20 million of loans granted by company to Particle Inc in January and April 2016

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - upon completion of conversion, company is expected to own approximately 47.8% of total outstanding shares of particle

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - to convert US$20 million of loans granted by company to particle inc into series d1 preferred shares to be issued by particle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐