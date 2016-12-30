BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of Yidian

Dec 30 Phoenix New Media Ltd :

* Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of yidian

* Phoenix New Media - has agreed to exercise its right to convert us$20 million of loans granted by company to Particle Inc in January and April 2016

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - upon completion of conversion, company is expected to own approximately 47.8% of total outstanding shares of particle

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - to convert US$20 million of loans granted by company to particle inc into series d1 preferred shares to be issued by particle